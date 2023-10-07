Lady Doak College remembers late principal Shanti Manuel

October 07, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - MADURAI

At a thanksgiving service held in memory of Shanti Manuel, former Principal of Lady Doak College, in Madurai on Saturday, speakers recalled their cherished moments with her.

As Principal of the college, Shanti Manuel displayed equal care and concern for her students and faculty, said Associate Professor S Sriilatha.

She recollected her association with the college and with the late Principal as a student first and later as its Internal Manager - Computing Centre, the first of its kind established by Shanti Manuel for issuing computerised mark statements to students. She was a visionary, an exemplary leader and epitome of wisdom, who dedicated her life for women’s education, she said.

Former Principal Nirmala Jeyaraj said Shanti Manuel accorded top priority to faculty development and women empowerment. Belinda Bennett said the late Principal was respected by academics around the globe. Premila Paul said Shanti Manuel had excellent command over her language. Apart from being a good human being, she had exceptional humility and listened to others.

Various speakers said that though Shanti Manuel had set the direction for Lady Doak College as Principal for well over two decades, she appreciated all her successors for carrying the legacy of the Doakian tradition and culture.

College Principal Christianna Singh said that when she joined the college in August 1986 as a young faculty during Shanti Manuel’s term as Principal, she found the late Principal overwhelmingly encouraging youngsters to think and address, which was rare in those days. “Even after her superannuation, the intent involvement with the institution was the same and she was in touch with me often,” Ms Singh recollected.

The connect with Lady Doak was a blessing to all of us and for the future of the institution. “By taking forward the legacy, we will be paying rich tributes to her in a fitting manner,” she said.