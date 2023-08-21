HamberMenu
Lactation management centre launched at Velammal Hospital

August 21, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
A comprehensive lactation management centre was inaugurated at Velammal Medical College Hospital in Madurai on Monday.

A comprehensive lactation management centre was inaugurated at Velammal Medical College Hospital in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A comprehensive lactation management centre (Velammal Breast Milk Bank) was inaugurated at the Velammal Hospital on Monday.

It is noteworthy that a breast milk collection center has been started in a private hospital for the first time in south Tamil Nadu, said Hospital chairman M. V. Muthuramalingam.

Senior obstetrician and gynaecologist Senthiru Ramachandran was the chief guest. Hospital Dean Thirunavukkarasu, Chief Administrative Officer Manivannan, senior consultant pediatrician Jeya Balaji, senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist Chitra, Kavita and lactation counsellor Subbulakshmi participated.

The doctors said that the breast milk would be expressed from the mother, stored in a freezer, pasteurized and after the process of thawing, it would be given to babies in situations where the mothers undergoing hospital treatment could not breastfeed their babies.

Dr. Jeya Balaji said that the breast milk bank had been started with an objective to provide breast milk to new-born babies whose mothers were unable to breastfeed directly while they were being treated for jaundice in the intensive care unit and for babies with low birth weight.

Lactation counsellor Subbulakshmi said that the breast milk collected at the center would be safe for three to four months.

“The Velammal Breast Milk Bank has been started to create awareness about the importance of donating breast milk to children as the immunity and cognitive development of children is enhanced by breastfeeding”, Mr. Muthuramalingam said and added that it was a value addition and mandatory requirement for new born children.

