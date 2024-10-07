Lackadaisical attitude of police on drugs would lead to disaster: Governor

Governor R.N. Ravi on Sunday cautioned that a lackadaisical attitude by the police in dealing with drugs in the State would lead to a disaster.

Urging the State police to step up efforts to curb the entry of drugs into the State, Mr. Ravi said that akin to Central agencies, which seized highly dangerous drugs, the Tamil Nadu police too should double down on their measures.

He was speaking at an event to prevent drug abuse here, organised by the Voice of Tenkasi Foundation and Rotary Club of Rajapalayam Kings City and voluntary outfits.

Drugs would not only spoil a person’s nervous system, but also affect his/her entire family. Ultimately, society would be at a loss, he said, adding that only a collective effort and a sustained campaign by various stakeholders would prevent the youth from falling prey to drugs.

He said that though the police were seizing ganja, the need of the hour was to intensify vigil. He pointed out that Punjab, which was a progressive State many years ago, faced several problems after drugs entered the State. Many lost their future due to drugs.

Sharing his experience on the Governorship in Nagaland, he said that involving youth in the right direction at the right time was important. Parents should keep an eye on their children. The adolescent group was an easy target of those in the drug network, and it was the parents’ duty to protect their children, he added. Zoho Corporation’s CEO Sridhar Vembu said that the Singapore model of curbing drug-entry through severe punishment and strict vigil should be followed for a progressive society. The country, as a result, topped in economy, he added.

On the contrary, he said, access to drugs has claimed many lives in the U.S. The country faced several other problems due to this. Self-confidence, self-discipline and self-interest should be disseminated among the youth, who are the “country’s future”.

Manidhaneyam IAS Academy founder Saidai Duraisamy said liquor outlets run by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) should be shut down. Those who want to consume liquor should do so at their dwellings.

The government has the responsibility to protect people with clean habits, he added.

BJP leader Anandan Ayyasamy welcomed the gathering.

Rotarians Rajavel, Vikram Kumar, and Sivakumar Raja, among others, spoke.

A rally was taken out to create awareness on the evils of drugs. Pamphlets were distributed to members of the public.