Lack of water forcing gaurs to raid residential areas near Gujiliamparai, say farmers

Farmers complained about failure to store water in a tank at Gujiliyamparai which was forcing gaurs (bison) to invade villages in search of water.

Speaking at the farmers’ grievance redress meeting here on Friday, a farmer from Gujilyamparai, Thangavel, said that despite the village facing shortage of drinking water, the rainwater being collected in the pond was getting drained in the absence of proper infrastructure. Stating that the water body was catering to the needs of gaurs also, he said that with no water in the pond, the wild animals were invading residential areas.

Presiding over the meeting, Dindigul Collector M.N. Poongodi assured to take action on this issue.

The farmer also complained that bus services to the village had not resumed even after completion of road-laying work. The Collector promised to ensure that buses were operated to the village.

When farmer Rajendran insisted that the office of Agricultural Engineering should be set up in Oddanchathiram for get easy access to machineries, an engineer said that recommendations had been sent to the government to establish the office in each taluk.

Many farmers complained about encroachments of irrigation canals. While one Saravanan said that supply channel of Singarkottai tank was encroached upon, another farmer, Ramasamyy said that two irrigation canals of Kudaganaru dam and Nallathangal stream had been encroached. He also complained that garbage and construction debris were being dumped in waterbodies and sought to prevent such practices.

The farmer complained that untreated effluents from tanning units were polluting Kudaganaru following which the Collector ordered Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials to conduct inspection and initiate action.

Farmer Savudamuthu complained about short supply of fertilizer in Nayodai Cooperative Society near Gujiliyamparai. He also said that low-lying overhead electric cable there had led to electrocution of a cow and sought corrective measure.

When farmer Balasubramani complained about illegal scooping of top soil from Pillaiyarnatham tank near Nilakottai, the Collector promised to initiate police action against the smugglers.

