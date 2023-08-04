HamberMenu
Lack of teachers in Corporation Middle School in Thoothukudi has parents and management committee members up in arms

August 04, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of school management committee and parents staging protest at Gin Factory Road Corporation School in Thoothukudi on Friday.

Members of school management committee and parents staging protest at Gin Factory Road Corporation School in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

Condemning the insufficient teachers’ strength in a Corporation Middle School, the parents and members of the management committee staged a demonstration here on Friday.

 Instead of appointing permanent teachers in the existing vacancies, the Tamil Nadu Government’s Department of School Education has through a non-governmental organization in Arumuganeri in Thoothukudi district, appointed temporary teachers. The temporarily appointed teachers allege that the NGO had taken ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh from them with the promise of giving them salary up to ₹15,000 a month.

 Since the temporarily appointed teachers were not given salary for the past seven months and the founder of the NGO allegedly went underground, the teachers did not report to work for the past few weeks and submitted a petition to District Collector K. Senthil Raj seeking action against the NGO.

 Meanwhile, the parents and the members of the school management committee, staged a demonstration in front of the Corporation Middle School, Gin Factory Road demanding appointment of teachers.

 The school, with 550 students from I to VIII has 100 children in kindergarten. However, the school has only five teachers, including the headmaster, after the temporarily appointed teachers stopped coming to work.

 “Since, the students’ education has been badly hit due to the non-availability of teachers, the government should appoint sufficient teachers in the Gin Factory Road Corporation Middle School,” said president (in-charge) of the management committee S. Chitra.

