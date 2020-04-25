Lack of social distancing at distribution of relief draws flak

Rajapalayam

Distribution of groceries and vegetables as part of birthday celebrations of an industrialist K.T.R. Raja, popularly known as Kuwait Raja, at the old bus stand where social distancing measures failed in the presence of huge police personnel, has kicked up a controversy, on Friday.

The old bus stand had been part of the containment zone under Rajapalayam municipal limits till a few days back after four persons in the town reported positive for coronavirus infection.

Though the containment zone was later confined to only four wards of the town, flouting of certain norms laid down by the State Government has invited criticism.

The temporary market was shifted in the old bus stand to pave way for a pandal to be put up for the event.

“Though the Government has asked people not to make public name of the political party or organisation while distributing the relief materials, a huge banner with the photograph of the industrialist was put up there,” said Communist Party of India (Marxist) town secretary B. Mariappan.

However, a social worker P. Kathirvel, who was present at the event, said that request was made to the traders to help them distribute the assistance.

Mr. Mariappan also alleged that the relief materials were carried in the trucks of Tamil Nadu Special Police 12th Battalion and its Commandant also took part in the event.

Mr. Marippan, in a petition addressed to the Chief Minister, wondered how the police allowed such an event in their presence.

However, Mr. Kuwait Raja said that the distribution of assistance was split at two places to avoid crowd.

“We had invited Collector and Superintendent of Police. But, they could not attend.” he said.

Stating that all measures were taken to ensure social distancing at the event to help the poorest of the poor, he added that there was some confusion as some more people who were not given tokens for the assistance too joined the crowd. Still we ensured that everyone got the relief,” he added.

Complaining that some people, with ulterior motives, tried to portray as if everything had gone wrong, he said, “We did not have any celebration, but only distribution of essential goods to the most needy,” he said.

Such unhealthy criticism would discourage people from helping the poor, he rued.

A few years back, Mr. Kuwait Raja had a helicopter shower petals at his birthday function held here.