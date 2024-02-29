Lack of quorum: Tirunelveli Corporation’s council meeting, Budget session postponed

February 29, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Corporation councillors’ continuing acrimonious war with Mayor P.M. Saravanan came to light once again as the members abstained from participating in the council meeting scheduled for Wednesday.

Interestingly, the Tirunelveli Corporation’s Budget for 2024 – 25 could not be tabled due to this ongoing tussle. Even though the council’s ordinary meeting had to start at 4.30 p.m. ahead of the extraordinary meeting and then the Budget session for 2024 - 2025 on Wednesday, only 6 of the 55 councillors – two each from the AIADMK and the Congress, one each from CPI (M) and the DMK – were inside the hall apart from the Mayor and Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju while the remaining 47 councillors did not turn up for the meeting.

Since the council did not have the quorum for convening the meeting, Mr. Saravanan, who was embarrassingly waiting along with Mr. Raju and Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, announced that the meeting would start at 5 p.m. once all the councillors come for the meeting.

After Mr. Saravanan left the hall along with Mr. Raju and the Commissioner at 4.45 p.m., DMK member P. Subramanian came inside the hall and left immediately after signing in the register. Immediately, one of the two AIADMK councillors also left the council hall. After a few minutes, DMK members M. Sudha and Aamina Beevi entered the council hall where only five members were sitting inside.

On seeing only 7 councillors sitting inside the council hall as he returned to convene the meeting at 5.35 p.m., an upset Mr. Saravanan announced that the ordinary and extraordinary meetings and the Budget session of the corporation were postponed due to lack of quorum.

Ever since the council got elected, the war between the Mayor and the councillors is worsening every day. Even though the belligerent councillors met Minister for Local Administration K.N. Nehru twice with their only plea of removing Mr. Saravanan from the mayoral post, the attempts did not yield any positive result.

After the boycott of one of the council meetings by the DMK members shook the DMK, three ruling party councillors were suspended from the party as the high command believed that this action would send strong signals to other councillors. However, the unfazed councillors moved no confidence motion against Mr. Saravanan.

Even as the no confidence motion was about to be taken up for discussion and voting, the DMK high command rushed Minister Thangam Thennarasu to pacify the councillors with “some assurances” which only temporarily brought back normality.

“Since our demands are yet to be fulfilled, we decided not to attend the council meeting. The election notification is expected any time before mid-March. Hence, the Corporation will be forced to pass its Budget from the Ministry of Local Administration. The resolutions for the ordinary and the extraordinary meetings may also be passed in similar fashion. But we will not dilute our stance until all our demands are met,” said a prominent councillor of the ‘warring side.’