Lack of identity deprives development for residents of Mottamalai

A group of 30 families residing on a rocky outcrop, Mottamalai, in Vilachery panchayat near Tirupparankundram in Madurai, remains isolated without basic civic infrastructure. Though it is very near the city, it looks forlorn. Strangely, lack of identity has come in the way of development.

These people have found refuge in Mottamalai after having migrated from Kannarapatti near Kamuthi in Ramanathapuram district where they were framed repeatedly by the police for crimes ranging from theft to murder. They come under the classification of Denotified Communities.

A. Madurai Veeran, one of the residents, said that their forebears could tolerate the police excesses in case of petty cases but not murder and other serious cases. So they decided to leave the Kamuthi region for good to ensure a decent life, without the constant fear of police, for their children.

“The turn of this century saw groups of our people fleeing in many directions of the State in search of a new identity and livelihood. A handful landed in Mottamalai,“ said Mr. Veeran,

But, even recently, he and some of his neighbours were taken to the police station to be framed in a case. But due to timely intervention of local activists, they were freed, he said. “Currently we have been classified under Scheduled Castes (Kuravar) as our ancestors moved from one place to other,” he said.

R. Murugeshwari, 40, the village head, said that one of her children could not get a community certificate despite both the parents having one. “When we appealed to the Village Administrative Officer, he raised questions about our origin and refused to issue the certificate as he was not satisfied with our identity,” she said.

In the absence of proper identity proof, she and many others have not received their voter ID or Aadhaar card. “Moreover, we cannot afford the huge bribe to get the Aadhaar card,” she said.

Due to improper identification proof of the whole lot, even basic facilities like roads, electricity, water, are denied to them. About 20 pipes installed under Jal Jeevan scheme stand defunct outside each of their houses.

As they do not have a sound awareness of good health practices, their women give birth at home. Mr. Veeran’s wife gave birth to her first daughter at home. So revenue officials denied issuing birth certificate to her as they could not prove the place of birth. The child, who is 12 now, has to be stopped from school from this year, as the school demands birth certificate to promote her to Class VI.

It is not just an administrative issue as many women suffer from pregnancy-related complications as they do not have access to proper medical care, said C. Anand Raj, an activist.

“Village health nurses from nearby government hospitals must visit such isolated places to know their health status and if they find any abnormalities, steps have to be taken to set them right,” he said.

“Even recent government schemes like ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ have not reached these people. So they have no way of knowing whether they have blood pressure or diabetes,” he said.

A revenue official said the villagers could have approached any e-sevai centres to get their Aadhaar card, and they could present a petition to the Collector for all the other grievances..

Collector M.S. Sangeetha said she would direct the officials to enquire into the issues and take action accordingly. Regarding the problem of Aadhaar card, they could submit a petition and options will be explored.