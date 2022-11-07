‘Lack of drainage channels leads to stagnation of rainwater mixed with sewage’

The Hindu Bureau DINDIGUL
November 07, 2022 17:48 IST

Residents Jayam Nagar in Pallapatti panchayat submitted a petition to Dindigul Collector on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Residents of Pallapatti panchayat in Dindigul Panchayat Union on Monday petitioned Collector S. Visakan seeking basic amenities during the weekly grievances redressal meeting held at the Collectorate here.

“Over 100 families residing in Jayam Nagar on Kottapatti road in Pallapatti panchayat who are deprived of drainage channels. This leads to stagnation of rainwater mixed with sewage as it has nowhere to drain. Residents live in fear of contracting rain-related diseases,” said S. Natarajan, a resident

He noted that the water from Palani Bypass and a few rice mills in the surrounding drain into their residential area since it’s a low-lying area and sought necessary actions from the authorities.

Mr. Natarajan said that the issue was flagged during the recently held grama sabha meeting as well, “but the panchayat officials had cited lack of funds.”

Further, the residents wanted the district administration to make provisions for supply for drinking water since they are not in a position to buy drinking water cans. Their demands included laying of better roads since children suffer the most due to the roads turning slushy even with slight showers.

The Collector directed the Block Development Officer to inspect at the earliest.

