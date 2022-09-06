Lack of designated parking lots in Dindigul irk commuters

Large barricades on Palani Road not serving any purpose, says a commuter

Lack of parking areas in busy streets across Dindigul posing problems for commuters and residents.

North Zone chairperson and DMK councillor of ward 8, R. Anand, had highlighted this issue at the previous Corporation council meeting.

Speaking to The Hindu, he said that private hospitals near Sona tower on Palani Road were punctuated with large barricades with the advertisement of the hospital. “Now, it only creates a doubt whether the barricade has been kept for safety or for advertisement purposes,” he charged.

Most hospitals and lodges on the stretch did not have parking facilities. Even if a few had facilities, people were least bothered that they parked outside, thus shrinking the motorway, said Mr Anand.

“Why can’t officials give permission to such institutions after thoroughly checking if they have space for parking facilities? It is even difficult for ambulances to wade through into the hospitals,” he claimed.

He called for issuing notices to such institutions to find alternative parking spaces nearby and to fine them if the issue persisted. He also urged the Corporation to earmark parking spaces in the town.

Tamil Nadu Consumer Protection district treasurer H. Rajesh Kannan said the fixed timings for entry of heavy vehicles inside the city was not properly followed. “The vehicles are parked on the narrow streets during peak hours to load and unload goods. This adds to the traffic snarls, especially on all the four car streets around Sri Abirami Amman temple,” he added.

N. Pichumani, a retired teacher, said Salai Road, which houses numerous banks, lacked designated parking spots. “It is such a strenuous trip for me due to the bottlenecks on the stretch. No one seems to mind the ‘No Parking’ sign,” he added. He called for authorities to regulate “roadside parking.”

Barricades

J. Najmudin, a frequent commuter, confirmed his annoyance as huge barricades before two educational institutions near Muthanampatti on Palani highway as well as in front of a private hospital near Palani bypass road were not serving any purpose but jeopardising their safety.

When contacted, D. Cheralathan, Inspector of Police (Traffic) said the request made to officials of National Highways Authority of India to mark areas on Palani Road to lay paver block roads or metal roads was under consideration.

“To ensure free flow of traffic, we have sought Corporation’s assistance in levelling the bumpy roadsides running from Vellai Vinayagar temple to Kumaran Park. Further, we also have plans to restrict vehicular movement until 10 p.m. around Sri Abirami Amman temple and make the roads pedestrian friendly soon,” he said.

Further, DSP Gokulakrishnan called for Corporation authorities to approve upcoming buildings after thoroughly scrutinising them. “The number of rooms or tables in lodges or restaurants are disproportionate to the parking slots. Straightening that could help easing the traffic flow on Palani Road,” he added.