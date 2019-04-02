Lack of basic amenities at omni bus stand

MADURAI

Inadequate civic amenities in the omni bus stand at Mattuthavani have private bus operators and commuters fuming.

Despite appealing to the City Corporation in the past, authorities have not provided proper drinking water facilities, proper lights and dustbins here.

R. Muthusamy, President of the Tamil Nadu Omni Bus Owners Association, told The Hindu that the association had appealed to the civic body to lay proper roads in the bus bays.

“The bays are filled with red soil. During monsoon, customers find it difficult to alight and walk through the sludge. Our cleaners too have a tough time,” he says. To improve the situation, the organisation called for laying concrete or placing sand. “Nothing has happened yet,” he says.

Another operator who is part of the association says that there is a dearth of dustbins here. Customers have no choice but to dump wrappers, food bags and water bottles outside their offices. The cleaners come the next morning and sweep the area, he says.

“When complained to the Corporation, authorities said they would not provide any more dustbins to us as all others were stolen,” he adds.

L. Priyanka, a commuter enroute to Bangalore, said that the pay and use bathrooms which costs ₹ 5 per use is unclean. “Hygienic toilets are essential to prevent the spread of infections. The bathrooms need better lights,” she says.

Mr. Muthusamy says that if a bright high-mast lamp is placed in the middle of the bus stand, it will make the space safer at night.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said that he would establish a high-mast lamp to heighten security and scrutinise the area to ensure that roads are in place and garbage disposal is proper.