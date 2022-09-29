Lack of awareness of heart ailments claims many lives : AIIMS Madurai CEO

Lack of awareness of heart ailments claims more lives due to cardiac arrest induced by sedentary lifestyle and stress, according to Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, M. Hanumantha Rao.

The remarks came on World Heart Day observed on September 29. A rally from Aranamanai to New Bus stand was held here on Thursday.

According to Dr. Hanumantha Rao, the heart is an organ that continuously beats right from birth till death of a person. The heartbeat ensures that blood is supplied to every other organ in the body. If the heart stops to beat, then the person is dead. Hence, people should take all precautions to protect such a vital organ of the body. This year’s theme for World Heart Day is ‘Use Heart for Every Heart’.

A patient with heart failure needs to be given emergency treatment and lack of awareness of heart ailments is claiming more lives., As prevention is better than cure, people should try to live a healthy life by eating good diet. "Lots of vegetables and fruits, less of fat and for non-vegetarians, more of fish and less of meat will help," he said.

Similarly, regular physical exercise will also help to protect the heart since sedentary lifestyle is also a major cause for heart ailments. Stressful life is also causing heart problems and people should reduce stress through yoga or meditation.

Avoiding smoking, which makes people inhale as many as 143 poisons into the lungs, and liquor will also help in protection of heart.

Other major factors that cause heart attack is uncontrolled diabetes and hypertension. People should undergo regular medical check-ups for the two conditions and ensure they are under control, they added.