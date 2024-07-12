‘Lack of awareness among teachers, parents diluted effective execution of POCSO Act’

A workshop on ‘Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act’ was held here on Friday to enlighten teachers of government and aided schools on the provisions of POCSO Act so that the teachers in turn can educate their children about the Act.

Inaugurating the workshop, Collector P.N. Sridhar said the POCSO Act, which came into existence in 2012, was enacted with the prime objective of protecting the children from aggressors and finding suitable legal remedy in case of any sexual assault of minors. The predators, who sexually harassed or assaulted the minors or even gesticulated either personally or over the communication gadgets, would be punished under this Act.

However, lack of awareness of this Act among teachers and parents had diluted the effective execution of the Act. After a complete understanding of the punitive sections of this Act, the teachers should educate the children about sexual harassment, sexual assault, good and bad touches, etc., and also about legal remedies available under POCSO Act.

The teachers should understand the dos and don’ts in case of sexual harassment or sexual assault of minors, giving medical assistance to underaged victims, getting legal assistance, protecting the victim and their identity, etc. Above all, the teachers, in case of any sexual assault or harassment of the minors, should tell the parents about the legal remedy available under POCSO Act, the Collector said.

“If a child becomes a victim, the teacher or the parent should alert Child Helpline by calling 1098 or District Children Protection Unit. If a child is absent for 15 days or more, the teacher concerned should immediately find out the actual reason behind the prolonged absence. If a sexual offence is found to be a reason behind the absence, due legal remedy should be found through POCSO Act as the aggressors will get stringent punishment,” said Mr. Sridhar, who released the logo against child marriage christened ‘No marriage at age of learning’.

Chief Educational Officer Balathandyuthapani, District Social Welfare Officer (In-charge) Vijaya Meena, District Children Protection Officer Shakila Bhanu and others participated.