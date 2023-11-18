Lack of action from Tirunelveli corporation as stray cattle continue to roam the streets

November 18, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Stray cattle have returned to the roads, including on busy stretches such as Thiruvananthapuram highway, causing accidents everyday. The menace has reared its head again as the animals are not properly maintained in their sheds by their owners and allowed to roam the streets,

Following the start of the northeast monsoon, the roadsides and unused empty plots are wet. Hence, small groups of cattle rest in the middle of the streets as they are relatively dry. Also, while the milch cattle are properly kept in sheds, it is the unproductive animals that are chased away by their owners.

In the past, the twin towns of Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai have witnessed fatal accidents caused by stray cattle. In one such incident, a young Assistant Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department was killed at Anbu Nagar a couple of years ago after a bull standing on the road hit his bike. After being in coma at a private hospital in Veeramanickapuram, he suffered brain death, leaving behind his wife and son. After a lot of struggle, the young widow was given employment on compassionate ground.

Tirunelveli Corporation usually starts impounding the stray cattle during monsoon and sells them in public auction. But it is yet to start the exercise. The cattle owners have least concern about their dangerously moving domestic animals and the accidents they cause everyday.

“When we impounded the stray cattle last year, it was given political and communal colour by a political party. The impounded cattle were freed by the protestors that led to registration of case by the police. Since the corporation administration was adamantly firm in its decision of impounding the stray cattle to make the roads safer and auctioning it even after protest threats by the political party, it sent firm message to the owners. And, the problem was solved to a greater extent to make the roads safer for the motorists. As we are yet to get any strong instruction from the top brass, we have not yet started the exercise in full swing,” said a corporation official.

After a walker was fatally knocked down in Chennai by stray cattle, the incident triggered State-wide outrage and a huge hue and cry on social media as it happened in the State capital. When the Corporation started impounding the stray cattle after this uproar, the officials were even threatened by the owners and the local leaders of caste outfits.

However, the Chennai Corporation is apparently firm in its decision to launch a sustained drive against the stray cattle.

“We expect such an uncompromising action from Tirunelveli Corporation also to cleanse the roads and make it safer. Whenever I go for morning walk, I see women walkers trembling in fear as these stray cattle charge towards them even though the passers-by don’t disturb them. So, the corporation should act immediately to impound the stray cattle,” said N. Balasubramanian, a resident of NGO Colony here.

Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao was not available for his response.