Labourers demand pension

Over 100 labourers, including women, from the unorganised sector on Monday laid siege to the office of Labour Welfare Board putting forth a set of demands.

They stressed upon eight demands including ₹5 lakh as compensation in the event of death of labourers in accidents, disbursal of monetary benefits within three months, pension for women labourers aged 55 and above and issue of ID cards to them.

The labourers raised slogans against the State government and the board. The district secretary of Centre of Indian Trade Unions led the protest.

Around 100 members of the washer men community laid siege to the Collector’s office, demanding house pattas.

“About 40 families of washer men live in the villages of Chinnalapatti, Mettupatti, Keezhkottai, Melakottai and Samiyarpatti in Athoor Taluk and we have been asking for house pattas. Despite repeated pleas, no action has been taken so far. The people involved in the job are poor and house pattas may help uplift their lives,” said secretary of Tamil Nadu Vannar Ezhuchi Nala Sangam Chandran.