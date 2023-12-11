ADVERTISEMENT

Labourer murdered

December 11, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A labourer was murdered on Monday as he reportedly failed to repay the loan he had borrowed.

Police said labourer J. Jegan Raj, 30, of Thermal Nagar Labour Colony had reportedly borrowed ₹ 40,000 from I. Navaneethan, 30, of the same area. As the borrower did not repay the loan as he promised, Navaneethan was pestering him to pay his money back, which created enmity between them.

When Jegan Raj was standing near a private oil mill in Thermal Nagar Labour Colony on Monday, Navaneethan and his friend K. Selvan, 29, asked the borrower to return the money immediately. As it triggered an argument, Navaneethan and Selvan hacked Jegan Raj who sustained grievous injuries.

Even though he was rushed to the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital, he died on the way. Thermal Nagar police have registered a case.

