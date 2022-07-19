Labourer murdered

TIRUNELVELI

The Veeravanallur police have arrested a labourer for allegedly murdering another worker.

Police said Karuppasamy, 50, of Malaiyaan Street in Tenkasi, and his friend Gnanamuthu, 40, of Vallam near Tenkasi, camped in a mango grove near Vandalodai check-dam near Veeravanallur for harvesting mangoes. When they stayed in the farm on Monday night after harvesting the mangoes, both consumed liquor before their dinner.

When a quarrel broke out between them in the night, Gnanamuthu allegedly attacked him with a stone, in which Karuppasamy died on the spot.

The crime came to light when the truck entered the farm on Tuesday to take the harvested mango to the market. Following information, the police went to the spot and sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post mortem.

The police searched the farm and found Gnanamuthu hiding there and arrested him.