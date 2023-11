November 08, 2023 06:35 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A manual worker was murdered at Kalakkad in the district on Tuesday midnight due to suspected prior enmity. Police said manual labourer Kanagaraj, 34, of Kalakkad had developed prior enmity with his relative Narayana Perumal of the same area. As Narayana Perumal allegedly attacked Kanagaraj with a spade around Tuesday midnight, Kanagaraj died on the spot. The Kalakkad police have registered a case and are on the lookout for Narayana Perumal.