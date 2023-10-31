HamberMenu
Labourer kills wife

October 31, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

A labourer allegedly murdered his wife on Tuesday following a domestic quarrel.

 Police said Paulraj, 32, of Aaraampannai near Seythunganallur in Thoothukudi district had frequent quarrels with his wife Meena, 28. When Meena was at home after sending her two children to school, Paulraj picked up an argument with her. When the argument became intense, Paulraj allegedly hacked her with a sickle and she died on the spot. Paulraj immediately escaped from the spot.

 On receiving information, Inspector of Police, Murappanaadu police station, Thillai Nagarajan rushed to the spot and sent the body to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.A hunt is on to nab Paulraj.

