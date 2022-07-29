Madurai

Labourer found murdered

TIRUNELVELI

S. Samy Durai, 25, a manual labourer, who was detained under the Goondas Act a year ago, was found murdered at Manjankulam near Nanguneri on Friday.

The police found that his elder brother Subbiah was murdered four years ago over illicit sand quarrying. Samy Durai was also facing more than 20 cases including a case of murder.

After being released from the jail just a month ago, his father Sundarapandi was taking steps to get his son married and his betrothal with a girl from Veeravanallur was conducted recently. Against this backdrop, Samy Durai was murdered by an unidentified gang.

