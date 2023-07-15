Labourer ends life after attempting to murder wife

July 15, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - TENKASI

A labourer, who attempted to murder his wife, has allegedly committed suicide at Sivagiri in Tenkasi district.

Police said Marikutti alias Mariappan, 57, was living separately from his wife for the past six months at Keezha Mariamman Temple Street in Sivagiri. His wife Seethalakshmi, 50, lived in the same area with her daughter-in-law.

On Friday night, Seethalakshmi was returning home after attending the temple festival and the common feast in the village. Mariappan hacked her with a sickle, inflicting grievous cut injury to the neck. She lay in a pool of blood and was rushed to the hospital by villagers.

Fearing police action, Mariappan allegedly ended his life in his house. Sivagiri police have registered a case.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

