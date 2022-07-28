Worker digging pit buried alive

July 28, 2022 20:10 IST

A manual labourer was buried alive when he was digging a pit on the Corporation underground drainage treatment plant premises near here on Thursday.

Police said M. Vellapandi, 45, of Tharuvaikulam was digging a 10-foot-deep pit on the Corporation underground drainage treatment plant premises near Ayyanarpuram, when the earth suddenly caved in, burying him alive.

Following the incident, the relatives of Vellapandi blocked on Thoothukudi — Rameswaram East Coast Road demanding action against officials for not ensuring protective measures while digging the pit.

Police officials persuaded them to give up the agitation. However, they continued their talks with the police seeking compensation to the family of the victim.

Meanwhile, Thalamuthu Nagar police registered a case and sent the body to Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem.