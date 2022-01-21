Labourer beaten to death

TENKASI

21 January 2022 19:48 IST

A labourer was beaten to death even as he was sleeping in front of his house that was under construction near here on Thursday night.

Police said A.Chinna Esakki, 36, of East Ilanji near Tenkasi, was constructing his house on Kaliamman Street in the village. When he was sleeping in front of his house on Thursday night, unidentified persons beat him to death.

Advertising

Advertising

When the villagers found Chinna Esakki, who was facing a few criminal cases, murdered on Friday morning, they alerted Courtallam police, who sent the body to Tenkasi Government Hospital for a post-mortem.

Courtallam police are investigating.