Labour Welfare Minister distributes welfare assistance

May 25, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - MADURAI

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹1.03 crore to 362 beneficiaries at Madurai Collectorate on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government was implementing various schemes for the benefit of unorganised sector workers, including construction workers. It was implementing a housing scheme for the construction workers who were registered with the welfare board, he said.

As per the scheme, a financial assistance of ₹4 lakh was provided to the construction workers each, he said.

Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board Chairman Ponkumar were present.

