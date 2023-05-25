HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Labour Welfare Minister distributes welfare assistance

May 25, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Labour Welfare and Skill Development C.V. Ganesan distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹1.03 crore to 362 beneficiaries at Madurai Collectorate on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the government was implementing various schemes for the benefit of unorganised sector workers, including construction workers. It was implementing a housing scheme for the construction workers who were registered with the welfare board, he said.

As per the scheme, a financial assistance of ₹4 lakh was provided to the construction workers each, he said.

Madurai Collector M.S. Sangeetha, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan and Tamil Nadu Construction Workers Welfare Board Chairman Ponkumar were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.