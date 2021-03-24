Labour-oriented industries in Kutti Japan face challenges

24 March 2021 19:40 IST

Sivakasi

Fireworks industry, the major employer of Sivakasi, has been facing a series of challenges right from GST to green crackers in the last few years.

The issue of pollution has been plaguing the sale of fireworks across the country during every Deepavali festival. The industry is tired of fighting the legal battle in Supreme Court year after year.

Advertising

Advertising

Few units are still remain closed after intensive inspection started after death of numerous workers in fire accidents reported in two units.

Speaking of fire accidents, the Centre of Excellence for Burns treatment set up in Sivakasi Government hospital is yet to get a permanent plastic surgeon. Lack of CT scan machine that is indispensable to diagnose fractures in victims of fire accident to provide quick treatment is still eluding.

On the civic front, the slower pace at which the new drinking water project is being executed has put the residents to lot of inconvenience as most of the roads have been left unmotorable for the last one year.

Both the ruling party and the opposition have promised to provide a permanent solution to the survival of the industry.

“DMK president, M.K. Stalin, has promised to pass a resolution in the State Assembly to exempt fireworks from Environmental Protection Act, a demand of the industry to overcome complaints on pollution issue, within the first 100 days,” said Congress candidate, G. Ashokan, who runs fireworks, matches and printing units.

The former vice-chairman of Sivakasi municipality, Mr. Ashokan is pitted against AIADMK candidate, Lakshmi Ganesan, who is former chairman of Tiruthangal municipality.

Ms. Lakshmi says Chief Minister, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, has promised to provide all support to find a permanent solution for the problems faced by the fireworks industry.

Ms. Lakshmi listed out bringing a Government Arts and Science College in the town, construction of new bus stand for Tiruthangal and expansion of Sivakasi bus stand and upgrading the Government hospital in Tiruthangal and RTO office.

However, the announcement of upgrading Sivakasi and Tiruthangal into Sivakasi Corporation few years back is yet to take full shape.

Accusing two-time MLA, K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji of having failed to provide any constructive work for the constituency, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam candidate, G. Samikalai, said that is why he had to shift to Rajapalayam Assembly constituency.

Despite 10 years after sanction, the construction of a road over bridge at Tiruthangal could not be taken up. Another ROB promised at Satchiyapuram to prevent traffic congestion too has remained a non-starter, he said.

Upon mechanisation, lot of workers have lost job in match industry. Similarly, mushrooming of printing industry outside Sivakasi too taken away job opportunities and hence an industrial park will help, Mr. Samikalai said.

Mr. Ashokan too has vouched of bringing an industrial park to provide jobs to local educated youth. “We are planning to set up a power plant that would run using the garbage, a major problem for the town, to make the local body self-reliant for it power needs,” he added.

S. Mugunthan of Makkal Needhi Maiam, Ananthalakshmi of Bahujan Samaj Party, R. Kangapriya of Naam Tamilar Katchi, are among 26 candidates in the fray.