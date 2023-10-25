ADVERTISEMENT

Lab assistant arrested for sexually harassing ayurveda students

October 25, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

The Kottar police have arrested the lab assistant of Government Ayurveda Medical College here for allegedly sexually harassing two students.

 Following a complaint from a woman doctor of Government Ayurveda Medical College at Kottar of sexual harassment by Resident Medical Officer (In-Charge) Antony Suresh Singh, 52, he was arrested by the Kottar police recently.

Even as the investigation by the police was going on, two more students of the college filed online complaints with Medical Superintendent Sundaravadanam, who forwarded the complaints to the Kottar police.

The police found that the complainants were being constantly sexually harassed by lab assistant of the college Vairavan, 35, of Kaakkamur near Suchindram. Subsequently, the police arrested on Wednesday Vairavan, who was about to get married on Friday (October 27), and was remanded in judicial custody.

