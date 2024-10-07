L. Murugan backs Governor’s statement on police laxity in preventing drug trafficking

The observations made by Governor R.N. Ravi on the police’s inaction against drug trafficking in Tamil Nadu was cent per cent true and had reflected the present situation prevailing in the State, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan has said.

Mr. Murugan, who was on his way to Kanniyakumari district for enrolment of new members in the BJP, told presspersons here on Monday that the observations made by the Governor on the police laxity in taking punitive action against the drug peddlers reflected the state of affairs in Tamil Nadu. Younger generation was becoming addicted to drugs and the State government had been ineffective in controlling this. While the government ran liquor shops and permitted recreation clubs with bars, action was not being taken against the drug peddlers even as the DMK men, who were involved in the smuggling of narcotics worth ₹3,000 crore had been arrested by the Central agencies.

“Since the Tamil Nadu government has failed to crush the drug cartel here, the Governor has expressed anguish over it. And, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has failed to attract hefty industrial investments during his 17-day tour of the U.S. To cover up every failure under the carpet, the Chief Minister and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi jointly enacted the drama of anti-liquor conference. Since the BJP has enforced Prohibition in Gujarat, the Tamil Nadu government should make the State liquor-free by enacting policies instead of enacting dramas,” Mr. Murugan said.

He said the death of five persons in Chennai after the airs how was due to the inadequate arrangements made by the State government. “Even after the Indian Air Force’s top officials held several rounds of talks with the State government to explain the uniqueness of the air show and the crowd expected, the official machinery has failed miserably to make necessary arrangements at the venue where several lakhs of spectators had gathered. Consequently, five persons lost their lives,” the Minister said.

He hoped that the BJP would form the government in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana.