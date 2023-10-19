L. Madhubalan takes charge as new Corporation Commissioner in Madurai

October 19, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - MADURAI

L. Madhubalan, a 2018 batch IAS officer, assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Madurai Corporation, on Thursday.

After assuming his duties, Mr. Madhubalan attended the monthly council meeting held at the Corporation.

Prior to this posting, Mr. Madhubalan had served as Assistant Collector (Training) in Dindigul district, Sub-Collector, Chidambaram and Additional Collector, Erode district.

Mr. Madhubalan, a native of Virudhunagar district, takes over from K.J. Praveen Kumar, who has been transferred to the Chennai Corporation after a recent shuffle of bureaucrats in the State.

