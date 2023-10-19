HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

L. Madhubalan takes charge as new Corporation Commissioner in Madurai

Mr. Madhubalan, a 2018 batch IAS officer, takes over from K.J. Praveen Kumar, who has been transferred to the Chennai Corporation

October 19, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
L. Madhubalan, took charge as Madurai Corporation Commissioner on October 19, 2023

L. Madhubalan, took charge as Madurai Corporation Commissioner on October 19, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

L. Madhubalan, a 2018 batch IAS officer, assumed charge as the new Commissioner of Madurai Corporation, on Thursday.

After assuming his duties, Mr. Madhubalan attended the monthly council meeting held at the Corporation.

Prior to this posting, Mr. Madhubalan had served as Assistant Collector (Training) in Dindigul district, Sub-Collector, Chidambaram and Additional Collector, Erode district.

Mr. Madhubalan, a native of Virudhunagar district, takes over from K.J. Praveen Kumar, who has been transferred to the Chennai Corporation after a recent shuffle of bureaucrats in the State.

Related Topics

Madurai / public employees

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.