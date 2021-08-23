KV collected full fees without holding classes: MP

Madurai

23 August 2021 19:35 IST

Su. Venkatesan, Madurai MP, has criticised Kendriya Vidayala for charging the Class XI students full fees for the first quarter of the academic year 2021-22 though no classes were conducted for them during that period.

In a memorandum addressed to Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, he sought his intervention in this matter. He must instruct the KV administration to refund the fees or adjust it for the ensuing quarters. “It is not proper on the part of Kendriya Vidyalaya to charge fees for the above period when no academic activities were undertaken,” he said.

The classes for 10th standard were over in February 2021 and holidays declared. The declaration of results got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and it was released only on August 3.

Admissions to Class XI started thereafter and students joined the school only in August second week. Yet those who joined this year were asked to pay fees for the period starting April 1, 2021.

The parents had paid ₹3,150 for the first quarter (April to June). For the second quarter (July to September), the same amount has been charged though classes have begun only after the second week of August, the MP said.