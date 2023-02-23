KV building construction begins at Idayapatti

February 23, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MADURAI

Construction of buildings for the third Kendriya Vidhyalaya of Madurai district started at Idayapatti near Sivaganga district border on Thursday. MP Su. Venkatesan formally inaugurated the ₹26.33-crore work.

The MP said the third KV had been functioning on the Indo-Tibet Border Police campus since 2020. The building had been sanctioned after continuous struggle.

“While many KVs had been functioning in temporary buildings for even 10 years, it is heartening that the hard work has fructified [here],” the CPI (M) MP said, adding the work would be completed in 18 months. School Principal Banumathi was also present.