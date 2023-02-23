HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

KV building construction begins at Idayapatti

February 23, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Construction of buildings for the third Kendriya Vidhyalaya of Madurai district started at Idayapatti near Sivaganga district border on Thursday. MP Su. Venkatesan formally inaugurated the ₹26.33-crore work.

The MP said the third KV had been functioning on the Indo-Tibet Border Police campus since 2020. The building had been sanctioned after continuous struggle.

“While many KVs had been functioning in temporary buildings for even 10 years, it is heartening that the hard work has fructified [here],” the CPI (M) MP said, adding the work would be completed in 18 months. School Principal Banumathi was also present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.