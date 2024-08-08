ADVERTISEMENT

Kuzhithurai court grants bail to ‘Savukku’ Shankar

Published - August 08, 2024 08:28 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

YouTuber A. ‘Savukku’ Shankar has been granted bail by a court in Kuzhithurai.

ADVERTISEMENT

 During an interview in a YouTube channel, Mr. Shankar allegedly made derogatory remarks against women police constables and women police officers. Based on the complaint from Kaliyakkavilai Police Inspector Subbulakshmi, the Marthandam All Women Police registered case against Mr. Shankar. Hence, he was produced before the Kuzhithurai court on Thursday.

 After being brought from Chennai in the early hours of Thursday, Mr. Shankar was lodged in the prison in Nagercoil before being produced before the court at Kuzhithurai.

 His advocates said that the cases registered in various police stations for the same charge was not maintainable as per the Supreme Court’s verdicts. Hence Mr. Shankar was enlarged on bail, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US