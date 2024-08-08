GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kuzhithurai court grants bail to ‘Savukku’ Shankar

Published - August 08, 2024 08:28 pm IST - NAGERCOIL

The Hindu Bureau

YouTuber A. ‘Savukku’ Shankar has been granted bail by a court in Kuzhithurai.

 During an interview in a YouTube channel, Mr. Shankar allegedly made derogatory remarks against women police constables and women police officers. Based on the complaint from Kaliyakkavilai Police Inspector Subbulakshmi, the Marthandam All Women Police registered case against Mr. Shankar. Hence, he was produced before the Kuzhithurai court on Thursday.

 After being brought from Chennai in the early hours of Thursday, Mr. Shankar was lodged in the prison in Nagercoil before being produced before the court at Kuzhithurai.

 His advocates said that the cases registered in various police stations for the same charge was not maintainable as per the Supreme Court’s verdicts. Hence Mr. Shankar was enlarged on bail, they said.

