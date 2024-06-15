Kuwait fire: Solatium handed over to family of victim in Ramanathapuram

Ramanthapuram District Revenue Officer R. Govindarajulu handed over a cheque for a solatium amount of ₹5 lakh to the family of K. Ramu, one of the victims of the massive fire in Kuwait on June 12 that killed 46 Indians.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

Ramu (60), son of Karuppanan, of Ramanathapuram had been working at a private supermarket in Kuwait for 26 years. He had been planning to come home and settle down here permanently. He had originally planned to be back in T.N. on June 11. However, due to a heavy rush in air tickets, he had managed to get a confirmed air ticket only for June 22. Just two days ago, he had informed his son and wife about his change of plans.

Ramu’s body was brought here to Thennavanur, where local residents paid their last respects.

