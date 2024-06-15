ADVERTISEMENT

Kuwait fire: Solatium handed over to family of victim in Ramanathapuram

Updated - June 15, 2024 04:27 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 04:06 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

K. Ramu was one of the 46 Indians who died in the massive fire in Kuwait on June 12

The Hindu Bureau

Ramanathapuram DRO R. Govindarajulu handed over a cheque for Rs. 5 lakhs to the family of K. Ramu, who died in the massive Kuwait fire | Photo Credit: Balachandar. L

Ramanthapuram District Revenue Officer R. Govindarajulu handed over a cheque for a solatium amount of ₹5 lakh to the family of K. Ramu, one of the victims of the massive fire in Kuwait on June 12 that killed 46 Indians.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had condoled the deaths and announced a solatium of ₹5 lakh to the families of each of the deceased.

Bodies of Kuwait fire victims being taken to their native places in Tamil Nadu

 Ramu (60), son of Karuppanan, of Ramanathapuram had been working at a private supermarket in Kuwait for 26 years. He had been planning to come home and settle down here permanently. He had originally planned to be back in T.N. on June 11. However, due to a heavy rush in air tickets, he had managed to get a confirmed air ticket only for June 22. Just two days ago, he had informed his son and wife about his change of plans.

Ramu’s body was brought here to Thennavanur, where local residents paid their last respects.

