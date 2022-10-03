Kurumbur traders seek release of their deposits from cooperative thrift society

ADVERTISEMENT

Traders of Kurumbur with savings in Kurumbur Agriculture Cooperative Thrift Society have appealed to Collector K. Senthil Raj to help them get their deposits back.

They said they could not withdraw the money after misappropriation of funds by office-bearers of the society that led to freezing of accounts.

The petitioners affiliated to Kurumbur All Traders’ Association, led by their president M. Paramasivan, said the traders of Kurumbur were saving their money ranging from ₹100 to ₹1,000 a day in the Society. A staff of the society collected the amount at their doorstep everyday. The total amount deposited by 250 traders of Kurumbur stood at ₹42 lakh.

After a few office-bearers of the Society were found to have misappropriated the deposits and gold ornaments to the tune of several crores of rupees, the financial transactions of the society were frozen pending inquiry.

“Though this is the action usually taken following misappropriation of funds of any society, the traders who have deposited their money cannot expand their business for want of funds. Hence, the Collector should ensure early disbursal of their deposits back to the traders,” said Mr. Paramasivan.

In their petition, residents of Thanthai Periyar Nagar said they were living in this area for the past 25 years after free house sites were given by the government in 1998. However, the revenue officials, who were treating the houses as encroachments, were threatening that their houses would be razed down. Hence, the Collector should save their families from being driven out from Thanthai Periyar Nagar, they said.

Residents from South Veerapandiapuram, Ayyanadaippu, Sillaanaththam, Saminaththam and a few more villages submitted petition in support of early re-opening of Sterlite Copper. Besides crippling the development of the villages surrounding the copper manufacturing unit, which was funding the development projects, the closure “engineered through false propaganda” by a few groups had left their children jobless.

Hence, the Collector should recommend to the government for the re-opening of the plant considering the employment of the youth and also the development of the villages, the petitioners said adding that the government should take action against those who were spreading false information about the plant.

Congress functionary M. Machendran submitted a petition seeking sharing of details about the lands acquired or to be acquired for the expansion of Thoothukudi airport at least to the owners of the lands situated around the aerodrome.

Residents of Puraiyoor village near Alwarthirunagari said the Tiruchendur to Nazareth bus service, which was inaugurated by Fisheries Minister Anita R. Radhakrishnan on June 1 last via Puraiyoor, had been stopped without any prior announcement. The service which was useful to the villagers should be resumed.

Seeking ₹7,000 as ‘Deepavali Bonus’ and pension for all 60-year-old construction workers, HMS Construction Workers’ Union submitted a petition to the Collector.