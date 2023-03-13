ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kurinji’ Koravars seek free house site pattas

March 13, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Kurinjiyar Makkal Jananayaga Iyakkam members staging a demonstration in front of Madurai Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

‘Kurinji’ Koravars residing at Kalmedu here, who are members of Kurinjiyar Makkal Jananayaga Iyakkam, staged a demonstration at Madurai Collectorate on Monday, demanding free house site pattas.

Over 80 members of the Iyakkam raised slogans and submitted a petition to the authorities at the grievance meeting. Viduthalaineyan, a member of the Iyakkam, said there were about 150 families living in the area and most of them were daily wage earners.

He said earlier on several occasions they had urged the Collector to grant free house site pattas. However, no steps had been taken by the authorities. He urged the officials to take appropriate action to fulfil their long-pending demand.

Mr. Viduthalaineyan said they submitted the petition to the revenue officials and the Tahsildar concerned was directed to look into the issue. If the authorities did not grant them free house site pattas, they would intensify their protest, he added.

