Kurangani forest fire: HC refuses to quash case against Peter Van Geit

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has dismissed the petition filed by Peter Van Geit, a Belgian national associated with Chennai Trekking Club which organised the ill-fated trek resulting in the death of at least 23 persons in a forest fire at Kurangani hills in Theni district in 2018.

Justice G. Ilangovan dismissed a petition filed in 2019 by Peter Van Geit who sought the quash of the criminal case pending against him before the Additional District and Sessions Court in Theni.

The judge observed that the trekking expedition was organised and arranged through a website run by the petitioner. What sort of arrangement was made and how the trekking expedition was arranged are matters for the trial. When the expedition was arranged through the website that has been operated by the petitioner, he has to establish his innocence through the trial process.

The judge observed that even though the trekking expedition team failed to heed the advice of forest officials to take a particular path and went near the place where the fire was spreading, who was responsible for such an unfortunate event could be decided only during trial.

What sort of role was played by the petitioner could be found out only by the process of trial and enough materials had been collected during the course of investigation to show that the trekking expedition was arranged through the website run by the petitioner, the judge observed.

Even though the petitioner may not be responsible for the deviation of the path that was undertaken by the expedition team, it was his duty to see that the trekking was on the correct permitted path. Whether he failed in his duty can be found out only during the course of trial, the judge observed.