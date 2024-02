February 26, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Death toll in the February 17 fire accident at Ashok Sparklers Fireworks Unit at Kundayiruppu near Vembakottai went up to 11 after death of S. Rengammal (55) of Thombakulam on Monday. She succumbed to burns at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital. Already four men and six women workers were killed in the explosion reported in the fireworks unit. Two more workers, who were critically injured with burns, are undergoing treatment in the hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.