February 26, 2024 08:41 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Death toll in the February 17 fire accident at Ashok Sparklers Fireworks Unit at Kundayiruppu near Vembakottai went up to 11 after death of S. Rengammal (55) of Thombakulam on Monday. She succumbed to burns at Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital. Already four men and six women workers were killed in the explosion reported in the fireworks unit. Two more workers, who were critically injured with burns, are undergoing treatment in the hospital.