ADVERTISEMENT

Kumbakarai waterfalls shut for tourists

Published - May 13, 2024 06:12 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau

Thanks to rain in the last few days, Kumbakarai falls near Periyakulam in Theni district has come alive. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kumbhakarai waterfalls here are closed for tourists until further orders because of heavy floods, said officials here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following widespread rain experienced across the Western Ghats and in the catchment areas in the last three days, the mercury level had fallen in the region.

On May 10, Periyakulam recorded 91 mm rain, Sothuparai 125 mm, Periyar dam 54.2 mm, and Manjalar dam recorded 62 mm. Likewise, on May 12, Periyakulam received 78 mm, Andipatti 49.6 mm, and Sothuparai 16 mm rainfall.

The Kumbhakarai waterfalls, situated near Periyakulam, were flooded on Sunday. As a precautionary measure, the officials had ordered closure of the waterfalls for the visiting tourists until the flooding receded.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

After the short spell, the storage level in Sothuparai dam rose up to 101.18 feet (maximum level 126.28 ft) and Manjalar dam had 43.60 ft (max level 57 ft) on Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US