Kumbakarai waterfalls shut for tourists

The Kumbhakarai waterfalls here are closed for tourists until further orders because of heavy floods, said officials here on Monday.

Following widespread rain experienced across the Western Ghats and in the catchment areas in the last three days, the mercury level had fallen in the region.

On May 10, Periyakulam recorded 91 mm rain, Sothuparai 125 mm, Periyar dam 54.2 mm, and Manjalar dam recorded 62 mm. Likewise, on May 12, Periyakulam received 78 mm, Andipatti 49.6 mm, and Sothuparai 16 mm rainfall.

The Kumbhakarai waterfalls, situated near Periyakulam, were flooded on Sunday. As a precautionary measure, the officials had ordered closure of the waterfalls for the visiting tourists until the flooding receded.

After the short spell, the storage level in Sothuparai dam rose up to 101.18 feet (maximum level 126.28 ft) and Manjalar dam had 43.60 ft (max level 57 ft) on Monday.

