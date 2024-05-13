GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kumbakarai waterfalls shut for tourists

Published - May 13, 2024 06:12 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
Thanks to rain in the last few days, Kumbakarai falls near Periyakulam in Theni district has come alive.

Thanks to rain in the last few days, Kumbakarai falls near Periyakulam in Theni district has come alive. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Kumbhakarai waterfalls here are closed for tourists until further orders because of heavy floods, said officials here on Monday.

Following widespread rain experienced across the Western Ghats and in the catchment areas in the last three days, the mercury level had fallen in the region.

On May 10, Periyakulam recorded 91 mm rain, Sothuparai 125 mm, Periyar dam 54.2 mm, and Manjalar dam recorded 62 mm. Likewise, on May 12, Periyakulam received 78 mm, Andipatti 49.6 mm, and Sothuparai 16 mm rainfall.

The Kumbhakarai waterfalls, situated near Periyakulam, were flooded on Sunday. As a precautionary measure, the officials had ordered closure of the waterfalls for the visiting tourists until the flooding receded.

After the short spell, the storage level in Sothuparai dam rose up to 101.18 feet (maximum level 126.28 ft) and Manjalar dam had 43.60 ft (max level 57 ft) on Monday.

Related Topics

Dindigul / rains / tourism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.