Kumbakarai Falls reopens to public

Theni

01 February 2021 20:44 IST

Tourists thronged the Kumbakarai Falls in Periyakulam here on Monday, as the tourist spot was reopened to the public after a gap of around 11 months.

The falls attracts people from across the State.

The public were not allowed to bathe in the falls for the past 11 months since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. It was reopened to the public in view of fall in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The tourists had to undergo thermal screening before bathing and a battery-operated car was introduced to ferry tourists to the falls.

While the entry fee for adults is ₹15, the entry fee for children is ₹10.