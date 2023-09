September 02, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Theni

Forest officials on Saturday banned tourists from taking bath in Kumbakarai falls in the district owing to heavy flow of water.

Following overnight rain in the catchment areas, the falls received copious water. In order to ensure safety of the tourists, the forest officials have prohibited bathing till further orders.

