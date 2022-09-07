Kumbabishekam performed

Staff Reporter DINDIGUL
September 07, 2022 18:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees taking part in kumbabhisegam of Mariyamman Temple at Natham on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The kumbabhishekam of Sri Mariamman Temple in Natham was held here on Wednesday with hundreds of devotees from far and wide witnessing the rituals.

‘Yaagasala’ pooja was performed between September 4 and 7. Priests carried pots containing holy water on their heads to the main shrine after ‘Poornahuthi’ and ‘deeparadhana.’ The holy water was poured on the ‘vimana kalasam’ at around 11.30 a.m. marking the kumbabishekam.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani attended the holy event.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dindigul MP P. Velusamy, former MLA M. Andi Ambalam, Collector S. Visakan, Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Bharathi, Temple’s Executive Officer Vani Maheswari present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

More than 300 police personnel were deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app