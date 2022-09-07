Kumbabishekam performed

Devotees taking part in kumbabhisegam of Mariyamman Temple at Natham on Wednesday.

The kumbabhishekam of Sri Mariamman Temple in Natham was held here on Wednesday with hundreds of devotees from far and wide witnessing the rituals.

‘Yaagasala’ pooja was performed between September 4 and 7. Priests carried pots containing holy water on their heads to the main shrine after ‘Poornahuthi’ and ‘deeparadhana.’ The holy water was poured on the ‘vimana kalasam’ at around 11.30 a.m. marking the kumbabishekam.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani attended the holy event.

Dindigul MP P. Velusamy, former MLA M. Andi Ambalam, Collector S. Visakan, Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Bharathi, Temple’s Executive Officer Vani Maheswari present.

More than 300 police personnel were deployed to ensure smooth conduct of the event.