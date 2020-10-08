Kumari Isaiyarvui Abubucker no more

Noted singer Abubucker, popularly known as Kumari Isaiyaruvi Abubucker, passed away at Hasthinapuram in Chennai on Thursday. He was 83.

Born in Kaanchaampuram, close to the coastal hamlet of Thaengaaipattinam near Kanniyakumari-Kerala border in 1937 to Maluk Mohammed and Ayisha Beevi, Abubucker was attracted by his maternal uncle M.P.V. Hasan’s outstanding singing skills in Tamil, Malayalam and Arabic, who also taught his nephew the history of Prophet Mohamed.

Since his unique voice attracted many, Abubucker got the chance to showcase his talent at the age of 15 in a mosque. “He was a self-made singer, who could reach any high note that his voice attracted Mohamed Ali-Shali brothers of Thiruvananthapuram when they happened to hear his performance at Poovar Noohu Oliyullah Dhargah,” says K.M.A. Nizam, MDMK’s Tirunelveli City district secretary.

Encouraged by the compliments, his discourses and devotional concerts that were organised in mosques in Panachchamoodu, Kadayalaumoodu, Kaliyakkavilai, Paarasaala and other areas created a huge following in these areas when he was just 18 years old.

“His contribution in taking Seeraapuraanam, Rajanayagam, Kunangudi Mastan Saheb Songs, Sorganeedhi, Nabhimargal Varalaaru, Mohideen Maalai, Kavi Moosa’s songs, among others, with Carnatic flavour to the masses is matchless,” recalls freedom fighter Kodikkaal Shaik Abdullah.

Apart from Carnatic-flavored Islamic devotional songs, Abubucker’s rendition of folk songs earned him fans from all walks of life and even beyond the geographical boundaries of Tamil Nadu and Kerala as his unique voice could be heard everywhere through television. Almost all mosques across Tamil Nadu might have hosted his discourse on Seerapuraanam and Tamil literature associated with Islam on special occasions.

Though Abubucker’s efforts to enter the tinsel world did not yield desirable results for him, his discourses and devotional concerts continued for long. His association with lyricist Ka. Mu. Sheriff gave different dimension to his Islamic discourses organised even in Singapore, Malaysia and Dubai.

“After Abubucker singing a portion of Seeraapuraanam in his mesmerizing voice, Sheriff would speak in detail about this portion that attracted huge crowd everywhere they performed,” MDMK singer Puliyangudi Abubucker says.

Though several titles were conferred on him, Abubucker loved the the title, Isaiyarvi the most, as rain would also be a visitor to his concerts and discourses on most of the occasions, says Mr. Nizam.