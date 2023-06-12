Kulamangalam Main Road a hurdle to corss for Madurai residents

June 12, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST

Vehicle users are complaining about the inordinate delay in setting right Kulamangalam Main Road between Sellur and Alangulam which has been dug up for laying drinking water pipeline.

“It has been nearly two years that the road has been dug up here and there and we see no end to our ordeal in near future,” said a trder, S. Palanikumar.

He said not even two-wheeler can move on this road which was once a bus route.

Corporation Councillor, T. Kumaravel (ward 23) said that he has been raising this issue for the last several months in the Corporation council meeting. “However, officials claim that it is a mega work involving laying of huge underground pipelines for the Mullaperiyar drinking water scheme,” he said.

Residents complain that the local body authorities are not showing any interest in completing the work at the earliest.

“They dig up the road somewhere and stop the work for long period of time and again come for digging the road somewhere else,” one of them said. The Councillor also agreed with the residents.

The road users complain that even trucks had got stuck in huge craters and had to be pushed by earth movers in the past. “Now, even share-autos do not use this road and passengers do not want to ride because of its bad condition,” Mr. Palanikumar said.

All that the residents want is the Corporation officials to make the muddy road motorable without pitfalls and craters.

“Even if they make the surface even, at least two-wheelers can move on this road. Now, people have to take circulor route to reach Anaiyur, Alangkulam and Kulamangalam from Sellur,” a resident said.