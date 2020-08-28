‘Kudimaramathu’ works to be completed soon

Informing that all 14 ‘kudimaramathu’ scheme works taken up in the district would be completed before September-end, Collector Sandeep Nanduri has said the banks of Uppar was being strengthened to safely drain rainwater into the sea.

Inaugurating the desilting of Pettaikulam at Kulaiyankarisal near Pudukottai on an outlay of ₹ 20 lakh under Indian Oil Corporation’s Corporate Social Responsibility scheme on Friday, he said the district administration was keen on completing all such works before the onset of north east monsoon which would bring 70% of the rainfall to the district. Fourteen irrigation tanks under the Public Works Department were being desilted by involving local farmers at a cost of ₹ 7 crore.

Banks of Uppaar were being strengthened on an outlay of ₹ 28 lakh, allocated by SPIC Electric Power Corporation as part of its CSR scheme in the first phase. In the second phase, the remaining works would be completed shortly on an outlay of ₹ 86 lakh.

“The strengthening of Uppar banks will ensure proper draining of rainwater during the monsoon and avert flooding in areas like Athimarappatti,” he said.

As the IOC was facing stiff resistance from farmers of Kulaiyankarisal when it laid pipelines via cultivable lands to carry natural gas to a fertilizer unit in the district from Ramanathapuram, it was agreed to desilt Pettaikulam, spread over 250 acres, to nourish crop cultivated on 1,000 acres.

Later, he visited areas where the IOC is laying pipes to carry natural gas. Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar accompanied him.